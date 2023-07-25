Jill Biden in Paris to mark US return to UNESCO after five-year absence

UNESCO

Jill Biden, first lady of the United States will speak at a ceremony Tuesday at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Paris.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden presents the Song of the Year award for "Just Like That" to Bonny Raitt during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023.

The American flag will be raised to mark the US' return to UNESCO membership after a five-year absence.

UNESCO aims to foster global collaboration in education, science and culture. It also designates World Heritage sites, deeming them worthy of eternal preservation.

'US values'

Senior administration officials said returning to UNESCO fits President Joe Biden’s goal of strengthening global partnerships and recommitting to American leadership at the UN and other international organizations to serve as a counter to nations that do not share US values.

Others said Jill Biden, who teaches English and writing at a Virginia community college, was best suited to represent the United States in Paris on Tuesday.

“The first lady, as a lifelong educator and believer in the power of educational opportunity across the world, is honored to help celebrate this important milestone,” said Elizabeth Alexander, a spokesperson for the organsation.

Palestine

The US pulled out of the Paris-based organization in 2018, under the then-president, Donald Trump, who claimed UNESCO was biased against Israel.

The US and Israel stopped financing UNESCO after it voted to include Palestine as a member state in 2011.

Palestine joined the UNESCO on 13/12/2011. Reuters/Benoît Tessier

But the Biden administration pushed to rejoin over concerns that China was filling the void in the organisation's leadership created by the US absence.

Washington has requested $150 million (€135 million) for the 2024 budget to go toward UNESCO dues and arrears. The plan foresees similar requests for the ensuing years until the full debt of $619 million (€558 million) is repaid.

That makes up a big chunk of UNESCO’s $534 million (€481 million) annual operating budget. Before leaving, the US contributed 22 percent.

(With news agencies)

