French leader Emmanuel Macron makes short but 'historic' stop in Sri Lanka

Geopolitics

President Emmanuel Macron made a short stopover in Sri Lanka on Friday – the first visit by a sitting French leader to the island nation, which is undergoing a difficult economic recovery.

President Macron (L) is welcomed by Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry on arrival at Colombo's airport prior to bilateral talks with Sri Lanka's President, July 28, 2023.

Advertising Read more

Macron arrived in Sri Lanka Friday night to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, Sri Lanka's president's office said.

His visit consisted of a two-hour stay at Colombo airport.

After being welcomed by Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, Macron held discussions with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

As the fourth-largest creditor to Sri Lanka, France had pledged cooperation in debt restructuring to help the island nation recover from its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

The country has received major support from the IMF, but is expected to remain bankrupt until 2026.

'New era of our partnership'

Wickremesinghe praised France’s significant role in global affairs, particularly in areas such as climate mitigation, global debt restructuring, and matters related to the Indo-Pacific region, the Sri Lankan presidency statement said.

“Sri Lanka and France are two Indian Ocean nations that share the same goal: an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. In Colombo we confirmed it: strengthened by 75 years of diplomatic relations, we can open a new era of our partnership,” Macron said in a Twitter message after the meeting.

Earlier, the Elysée described referred to "a historic visit".

France is home to some 60,000 Sri Lankans, the majority from the Tamil ethnic minority.

President Macron chats with President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo on his way from an official visit to the Pacific islands in the early hours of July 29, 2023. via REUTERS - PRESIDENT MEDIA

Wickremesinghe came to power a year ago after his predecessor fled the country, driven out by massive protests over the economic crisis.

Beijing, the country's main creditor, agreed in March to reschedule its loan repayments.

Macron made the stop on his way back from Oceania, after visiting Papua New Guinea, the French territory of New Caledonia and the sea-threatened archipelago of Vanuatu.

China and India are vying for influence in Sri Lanka.

The situation prompted Macron to warn against "new imperialism" at work in the region while he was in Vanuatu, referring in particular to China's growing influence.

Read also:

(with newswires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe