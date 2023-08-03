Pope calls for peace in Europe at opening of World Youth Day celebrations

POPE FRANCIS I

Pope Francis has urged Europe to find "courageous courses of peace" to end the war in Ukraine on a five-day visit to Portugal for a major Catholic youth festival.

Pope Francis pictured in front of the Belem Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, 02 August 2023. The Pontiff will be in Portugal on the occasion of World Youth Day, one of the main events of the Catholic Church that gathers the Pope with youngsters from around the world, that takes place until 06 August.

The 86-year-old pontiff has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and has sought to play a mediating role, though his efforts have yet to yield results and he has faced criticism for failing to blame Russia for the war.

In an address to officials and diplomats at Lisbon's riverside Belem Cultural Centre, Pope Francis said, "We are sailing amid storms on the ocean of history, and we sense the need for courageous courses of peace.

"With deep love for Europe, and in the spirit of dialogue that distinguishes this continent, we might ask her: 'Where are you sailing, if you are not showing the world paths of peace, creative ways for bringing an end to the war in Ukraine'?"

In this #WYD, young people from around the world, who long for unity, peace and fraternity, urge us to make their beautiful dreams come true. They are taking to the streets, not to cry out in anger, but to share the hope of the Gospel. #Lisboa2023 — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) August 2, 2023

Celebration of youth

Francis received a standing ovation as he arrived in a wheelchair on the stage to deliver his speech, which was peppered with references to Portuguese literature and music.

The Pope arrived in Lisbon to participate in World Youth Day, which is actually a week of religious, cultural and festive events held about every three years in a different city.

Organisers expect a million people from over 200 countries to take part.

Francis – the first Latin American pope – said he hoped this year's event would serve as an "impulse towards universal openness" for Europe.

"For the world needs Europe, the true Europe. It needs Europe's role as a bridge and peacemaker in its eastern part, in the Mediterranean, in Africa and in the Middle East," he said.

Prayer for the environment

The pope, who has made protection of the environment a cornerstone of his pontificate, also warned about the increased warming and pollution of oceans and the subsequent climate risks.

"We are transforming great reserves of life into dumping grounds of plastic," he said. "How can we claim to believe in young people, if we do not give them healthy spaces in which to build the future?"

Pope Francis' arrival in Portugal comes ahead of a planned visit to the southern French city of Marseille in September.

It will mark the first papal visit to Marseille since Clement VII in 1533 and will be the pontiff's second visit to France since his inauguration in 2013.

