ICC prosecutors seek war crimes trial for former CAR militia leader

WAR CRIMES

War crimes prosecutors are looking to convince judges at the International Criminal Court to put Maxime Mokom, a former Central African Republic militia commander, on trial for organising revenge attacks against Muslim civilians.

The former leader of one of the CAR's anti-Balaka militia, Maxime Mokom, is being charged by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

Mokom, 44, faces 20 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity for atrocities committed by his self-proclaimed defence militias in 2013 and 2014.

The former French colony was plunged into a bloody sectarian conflict after Seleka rebels ousted president Francois Bozizé in early 2013.

Calling themselves "anti-Balaka" – meaning "anti-machete" – Mokom's militia formed in reaction to the takeover of Bangui by the Seleka, a coalition of armed groups mainly composed of Muslims opposed to Bozizé's rule.

During a three-day hearing that started on Tuesday at the Hague-based ICC, prosecutors are hoping to convince judges the evidence is solid enough to put Mokom – who they say was a main military organiser of the anti-Balaka forces – in the dock.

The judges will then decide whether Mokom should stand trial.

Mokom was responsible for military operations by the anti-Balaka group which supported Bozizé and comprised mainly Christian and animist members.

Prosecutors said Mokom gave "logistical support for military operations ... including by providing funds, weapons, medication, and ammunition."

Aiming to reinstate Bozizé, Mokom is accused of planning and coordinating an attack on the capital Bangui and town of Bossangoa in late 2013.

'Leave or die'

The charges against Mokom include directing attacks against civilians, murder, rape, pillaging and destruction of property as well as attacks against religious buildings including mosques.

Anti-Balaka attacks forced more than 100,000 Muslim civilians to flee Bangui across the border to neighbouring Cameroon and Chad.

Prosecutors have maintained that "many walked for weeks before reaching the border, while being hunted down by the anti-Balaka.

"Others were displaced into enclaves, where they were then confined," they added.

Anti-Balaka attacks continued on Muslim civilians even after Seleka forces retreated from Bangui, until at least December 2014.

The attacks were widespread and systematic: "The message to the Muslim population was clear – leave CAR or die," prosecutors said.

Peace accords ignored

This comes as peace agreements signed in 2017 and 2019 have not been respected on the ground.

Many armed groups, rebels and assailants continue a guerrilla campaign of sporadic attacks against the Central African army who are being supported by the Russian mercenary Wagner group.

Both sides are regularly accused of crimes and abuses against civilians by international NGOs and UN-mandated experts.

Last year, Chadian authorities handed Mokom over to the ICC, which issued a warrant for his arrest in 2018.

Two former anti-Balaka leaders, Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona and Alfred Yekatom, are already on trial at the ICC.

Last year, Seleka commander Mahamat Said Abdel Kani denied war crimes and crimes against humanity charges before the court.

