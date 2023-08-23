No explanation after China's Xi Jinping misses key speech at Brics summit

geopolitics

Chinese President Xi Jinping unexpectedly skipped a speech he'd been due to give at the Brics summit in South Africa – instead sending his commerce minister to speak about the strength of the Chinese economy and to denounce wealthy nations who seek to contain the growth of developing ones.

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao delivers a speech during the 2023 Brics summit in Johannesburg on August 22, 2023.

No official reason was given for Xi's faulire to deliver his speech, raising questions over his health. The Chinese leader earlier met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other leaders.

The speech was aimed at informing Brics nations that the fundamentals for Beijing's long-term economic growth remained unchanged.

"The Chinese economy has strong resilience, tremendous potential and great vitality," Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said.

The recovery of the world's second-largest economy has been impacted by a worsening property slump, weak consumer spending and tumbling credit growth.

But Wang said his country enjoyed economic advantages such as a "super-sized market," a fully-fledged industrial system, and an abundant high-calibre labour force.

"The giant ship of the Chinese economy will continue to ride the wind, cleave waves, and forge ahead," he said.

Push for expansion

The Brics nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – are meeting in South Africa for three days until Thursday. Interest from other countries hoping to join the group, which represents a quarter of the global economy, has surged.

China has thrown its weight behind plans to expand the club, with Wang saying the summit was aimed at expanding "the architect of peace and development" rather than asking countries to take sides.

"We will forge a stronger Brics strategic partnership, actively advance membership expansion" and "help make the international order more just and equitable", Wang said.

At odds with the West

The summit has underscored divisions with the West over the war in Ukraine.

South Africa, China and India have not condemned Russia's invasion, while Brazil has refused to join Western nations in sending arms to Ukraine or imposing sanctions on Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been unable to attend in person because as the target of an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Instead, he addressed the summit via a pre-recorded video.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens leaders from the BRICS group of emerging economies at the start of a three-day summit in Johannesburg, South Africa via videoconference from Moscow, Russia, Tuesday 22 Aug. 2023. AP - Mikhail Klimentyev

Putin blamed sanctions for "seriously" affecting the global economic situation through the "violation of all the basic norms and rules of free trade and economic life".

He also told African nations that Russia could take Ukraine's place as supplier of grain.

The support Russia enjoys from its Brics partners at a time of global isolation is a source of acrimony.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are also at the talks, where some 50 other leaders have been invited.

