French president pays homage to solider killed in anti-terror operation in Iraq

A French special forces soldier was killed during an anti-terrorist operation in Iraq, President Emmanuel Macron's office announced on Tuesday. It's the third French death in Operation Chammal this month.

A French soldier engaged in the "Operation Chammal", part of "Operation Inherent Resolve", the international coalition against the Islamic State (IS) group, in Iraq, 2019 (illustration).

Sergeant Nicolas Mazier, an air force paratrooper, "died in combat while carrying out his mission", the Élysée presidential palace said in a statement.

Macron expressed his condolences to Mazier’s loved ones and colleagues in a message posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Sergeant Nicolas Mazier was fighting for France, for our security. Fallen in Iraq, the whole nation mourns him,” said Macron.

Macron offered "sincere condolences to his family and loved ones and assure[d] them of the Nation's solidarity in these painful circumstances".

He also expressed "his support to the men and women of his unit and in particular to Sergeant Mazier's comrades wounded at his side".

An Iraqi security source in the northern city of Kirkuk said a joint operation by Iraqi counter-terror troops and French special forces stationed at the K1 base in Kirkuk was “ambushed" by Islamic State (IS) group militants, according to French news agency AFP.

In a battle lasting "more than five hours", an unknown number of French troops as well as three members of Iraq's anti-terrorist forces were wounded, the source added.

Determination

Mazier is the third French soldier to be killed in Iraq in recent days.

French military trainer Nicolas Latourte was "fatally injured on the sidelines of a training mission for urban combat", alongside Iraqi troops, the French military said in a statement, without giving further details about the circumstances of the death.

A senior Iraqi military source told AFP on condition of anonymity that Latourte had been working with Kurdish forces in northern Iraq, and had died from a bullet wound sustained "as he was cleaning his weapon".

Prior to this, Sergeant Baptiste Gauchot died in a road accident on 18 August.

Around 600 French troops are deployed in the region as part of Operation Chammal, the French military operation in Iraq and Syria against the IS group.

Macron saluted the courage of the French soldiers and "reaffirmed the determination of France in its fight against terrorism alongside Iraq".

(with AFP)

