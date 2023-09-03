Ukraine war casts long shadow over India's hopes for G20 summit in New Delhi

G20 SUMMIT

As India races ahead with preparations to host a G20 summit this September, experts say its success could depend on finding consensus on the war in Ukraine, trade and climate action.

A woman walks past a display of flags of participating G20 countries at the summit venue on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, on 22 February 2023.

Fractures have already appeared ahead of the world leaders' get-together, with Russian President Vladimir Putin opting out of the 9-10 September summit in New Delhi, and Germany and Canada renewing calls for solidarity with Ukraine and highlighting the impact the war has had across the globe.

In a telephone call to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin reportedly said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would represent Russia at the 18th edition of the G20 summit of 19 of the world's richest nations – plus the European Union – which together represent 85 percent of the global economy and one-third of the world population.

Amid unconfirmed reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping could also pull out, the Indian Express daily commented: “The success of India’s presidency will depend on its ability to carry the opposing sides to produce a consensus New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration.”

Putin claims a "busy schedule" sops him travelling abroad, but #Ukraine's effectively trapped him inside 🇷🇺. Wouldn't go to #SouthAfrica, #Turkey & now #India for #G20. International arrest warrant, fear of assassination & ridicule has made him a prisoner. https://t.co/jdPvWGuIsq pic.twitter.com/no6COv6E2E — Glasnost Gone (@GlasnostGone) August 28, 2023

Forum for discussion

India – which has not condemned Russia for the war, and in fact benefitted by importing discounted Russian oil – has argued that the G20 forum will permit important discussions on bilateral issues.

Responding to criticism for not inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the summit, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said New Delhi wanted to play by the book.

"Zelensky has nothing to do at the G20 summit. The meeting of the leaders of the G20 countries is not the UN Security Council ... that's why Zelensky was not invited," he said.

"This is a summit where issues of energy, fertilisers and food supply will be discussed," Jaishankar said.

But he added that he anticipated Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will likely take issue with Russia’s "brutal aggression" at the event.

Germany fell in behind Trudeau, with Jörg Kukies, German G20 coordinator, saying: "This summit will not be business as usual."

Kukies told Indian business daily Mint: "This is a clear breach of international law and the territorial integrity of a sovereign country. This is something that we can't simply ignore."

New Delhi in the limelight

But despite the uncertainties, work is underway to host the hundreds of delegates for the two-day summit, where 7,000 artists will perform at 150 venues that have been transformed into security citadels.

The high-level meeting is being touted as the grandest diplomatic event in India since the ceremonial cremation of slain prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, which drew leaders from 100 nations to New Delhi.

Ahead of the forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has apologised to residents for the upcoming disruption across the city of 30 million.

#WATCH | A full carcade rehearsal for the G20 Summit was conducted in Delhi, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/m09CTxOfdg — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

"From 5 to 15 September, there will be a lot of inconvenience, I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests... Traffic rules will be changed, we will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary," Modi said.

"Residents of Delhi have a special responsibility to make the G20 summit a success," Modi said, referring to an order to keep 870,000 school-age children home from class.

Meanwhile, police have warned the heart of New Delhi will be under a security clampdown and the skies will become a no-fly zone, with commandos taking over hotels where G20 visitors will stay.

