Ireland hooker Kelleher ruled out of rest of Six Nations

Dublin (AFP) – Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations due to a shoulder issue, rugby chiefs announced on Friday.

The 24-year-old Leinster player sustained the injury during the first half of last weekend's 30-24 defeat to France in Paris.

"Unfortunately Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out of the remainder of our #GuinnessSixNations campaign with a shoulder injury sustained in Paris last weekend," read a tweet from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Ronan!"

Head coach Andy Farrell said it was a blow as Kelleher has impressed especially over the past year -- alternating with Rob Herring as the starting hooker.

"It is disappointing for Ronan and for us obviously," said Farrell at a press conference.

"Ronan has kicked off his Test career with a bang and evidently the more experience he keeps getting at this level the better he will get.

"Sadly injuries are part of our sport but I hope this experience of being out will also help him down the track."

Kelleher, who made his international debut in the 2020 championship opener against Scotland, has started his country's past seven Tests and won 18 caps in total.

Leinster team-mate Dan Sheehan came off the bench to replace him at the Stade de France, while fit-again Herring (who has 23 caps) is another option available to Farrell.

"There is obviously some inexperience but also some talent isn't there?" said Farrell.

"It was great to give Dan (Sheehan) that experience of the big match in Paris, it was a fantastic occasion for him in his fourth Test match playing for so long and he did so well.

"It is positive for us that there is competition for the position."

Ireland, who began the Six Nations by defeating defending champions Wales in Dublin, return to action at home to Italy on February 27.

Farrell would not be drawn on whether he would start captain Johnny Sexton or Joey Carbery at fly-half against Italy or if he was thinking of selecting the latter in the tougher challenges to come against England at Twickenham (March 12) or Scotland in Dublin a week later.

Carbery was widely praised for his performance against France in his first Six Nations start -- in what was his 29th Test -- as Sexton had a hamstring strain.

"It is all good regarding Johnny," said Farrell.

"He is going through the protocols, he trained yesterday and is coming to the end stages of his rehab.

"It is not for me to say who is going to start or not but the experience in Paris for Joey was great as was the feedback.

"We trained in a good hit out against the Under-20 side today (Friday) and Joey had taken on board the points we had made to him about his performance in Paris.

"Paris should stand him in good stead."

