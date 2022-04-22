Irish centre Henshaw signs contract extension

Dublin (AFP) – Robbie Henshaw "will play a big role" in achieving the goals of both Leinster and Ireland in the years to come said IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora after the centre signed a contract extension on Friday.

The 28-year-old has committed himself till July 2025, and although he has been hindered by injury this season, he had an outstanding 2021 which saw him start all three Tests for the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

"In 2021 Robbie showed that he was one of the best players in world rugby with dominant performances for both Ireland and the British and Irish Lions," said Nucifora in an Irish Rugby Football Union statement.

"The early part of this season was disrupted with a couple of injuries but he is a player who contributes massively to both Leinster and Ireland and he will play a big role in delivering the ambitions of both squads this season and in the years to come."

Henshaw found himself behind Leinster team-mate Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki in the starting line-up for Ireland this season but he said the competition for places acted as a motivating force to get better.

"I'm delighted to have signed a contract extension with Ireland and Leinster Rugby," said Henshaw.

"We are lucky to have such high quality centres in Ireland and it is a really competitive position which makes it very exciting.

"There is so much to look forward to over the coming months and I want to play a role in achieving success for both teams."

Henshaw has been a member of two Six Nations title-winning teams -- including the 2018 Grand Slam -- and the 57-times capped back has also won a European Champions Cup with Leinster.

