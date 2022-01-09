Jackson drives offense as Grizzlies win eighth-straight

Los Angeles Clippers Brandon Boston, centre, has his shot blocked by Brandon Clarke, left, and Jaren Jackson, right, during a 123-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center

Los Angeles (AFP) – Jaren Jackson scored a team-high 26 points as the Memphis Grizzlies used a strong second quarter to win their eighth straight game with a 123-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Desmond Bane finished with 23 points, including five three-pointers, to become one of four Grizzlies players who finished with 18 points or more.

After a slow start which saw them down by 12 points in the first quarter, Memphis went on a 10-0 scoring surge early in the second to take the lead. They led 66-56 at the half and never trailed in the second half.

Tyus Jones tallied 18 points and had five assists while Brandon Clarke came off the bench to finish with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Memphis was missing leading scorer Ja Morant, who was out with a thigh injury.

They lost starter Dillon Brooks early in the second quarter after the Canadian forward injured his ankle and had to be helped off the floor.

Marcus Morris scored a game-high 29 points for Los Angeles, which included draining four threes. But the Clippers as a team went just 10-of-32 from three-point range.

Reggie Jackson scored 18 points and Brandon Boston came off the bench to score 13 in the loss. Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum each scored nine points.

The Grizzlies converted 13 Los Angeles turnovers into 23 points, while the Clippers scored just nine points off turnovers

