Jaissle's Salzburg poised for Bayern Munich 'storm' to hit

Salzburg's German head coach Matthias Jaissle says his side are preparing for a storm to hit them in their Champions League Last 16 first leg match in the shape of Bayern Munich wounded by last Saturday's defeat by Bochum

Salzburg (Austria) (AFP) – Matthias Jaissle says his Red Bull Salzburg side are preparing for "a storm" to hit them in the shape of German giants Bayern Munich who are bristling after losing 4-2 to Bundesliga minnows Bochum on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

Jaissle's outfit host Bayern on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash with the German champions heavily favoured to emerge victorious in the two-legged tie.

Jaissle said at his eve of match press conference those suggesting Bayern were going downhill due to one result were seriously mistaken.

"It is very rare that Bayern lose successive matches away from home," said the 33-year-old German.

"Bayern are one of the best teams in the world.

"As far as I am aware, they are still top of the Bundesliga and with a lead of several points (six over Borussia Dortmund).

"Thus we are prepared for the storm that awaits us."

Bayern Munich icon Thomas Mueller at his press conference issued a warning to Salzburg.

"It is perhaps not a good thing for Salzburg that Bayern lost on Saturday," said the 32-year-old forward.

"When we lose like that, it scratches at one's confidence, and it pricks your pride.

"The success we have enjoyed over the past few months has come at the expense of a loss of energy, we are human after all.

"This defeat reflected that in a brutal fashion.

"We have neither turned our backs on this match nor put a cross through it, we are very self critical."

Jaissle drew some succour the visitors are without their injured first choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer but his Bayern counterpart Julian Nagelsmann said understudy Sven Ulreich enjoys his confidence too.

"Obviously we miss Manu," said Nagelsmann.

"However, Sven played well against Bochum.

"He could do nothing about the goals.

"It is certainly not his fault if we played as badly as that."

Nagelsmann and Jaissle know each other well as they were at Hoffenheim at the same time -- the former working his way up the coaching ladder at the club from 2008 to being named head coach in 2016 and the latter played for them (2007-14).

"He (Jaissle) deploys an interesting attacking style of football," said 34-year-old Nagelsmann.

"He is someone I appreciate.

"We are the same generation, we knew each other at Hoffenheim.

"We chatted a lot there because we had a good relationship."

Jaissle -- who took over as coach of Salzburg last July -- said there was little point in comparing himself and Nagelsmann despite the closeness in age and the Hoffenheim connection.

"Julian is a step ahead of me, he is a top class coach," said Jaissle.

"But he is who he is and I am me.

"There is nothing to compare."

© 2022 AFP