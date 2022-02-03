Jakobsen bursts to Valencia bunch sprint victory

Torrente (Spain) (AFP) – Fabio Jakobsen of Quick-Step powered ahead of a speeding pack for an impressive stage win on day two of cycling's Vuelta a Valencia on Thursday.

Advertising Read more

Jakobsen suffered life threatening injuries in a controversial crash at the Tour of Poland in 2020, but came back to win the sprint points jersey at the Vuelta a Espana last season.

The 25-year-old Dutch rider now appears to have the potential to be the man to beat in the flat stages at the Tour de France in July, but must get the nod from Quick-Step ahead of Mark Cavendish.

Team UAE's Juan Sebastian Molano came second and Ineos Grenadiers' new signing Elia Viviani was third on the day.

Another Quick-Step man, Remco Evenepoel, holds a 19-second advantage in the overall after climbing away from the field to victory on Wednesday.

Friday's stage covers hilly terrain and culminates with a summit finish over rough terrain where Evenepoel should thrive again before the two easier weekend stages.

© 2022 AFP