Japan's Hataoka, USA's Alex fire 65s to share LPGA lead

Japan's Nasa Hataoka fired a seven-under par 65 to share the lead with American Marina Alex after Thursday's first round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Fort Myers, Florida

Miami (AFP) – Japan's Nasa Hataoka and American Marina Alex fired seven-under-par 65s to share a one-stroke lead after Thursday's opening round of the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Advertising Read more

Alex had a bogey-free round while Hataoka made eight birdies against a lone bogey to top the leaderboard after 18 holes at Crown Colony in Fort Myers, Florida.

"Good round," Hataoka said. "I was focused on my putting routine and that really helped me putt really well, so I'm happy with the result."

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit, Ireland's Leona Maguire and Sweden's Linnea Johansson shared third on 66 while South Korea's Lee6 Jeong-eun, Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom, England's Charley Hull and Bronte Law, Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Germany's Caroline Masson were on 67.

Ninth-ranked Hataoka began her round with a birdie at the 10th hole but stumbled with her lone bogey at 13.

"Not the best bogey I could have," she said. "But it wasn't something technical. It was more of a misjudge on my club, reading with the wind. So I was able to handle that."

Hataoka recovered with a birdie at the par-3 14th and closed her first nine with birdies at the par-3 17th and par-5 18th.

She reeled off three birdies in four holes starting at the second and finished the round with a birdie at the par-5 ninth.

"I was able to bring the front nine momentum to the back nine," Hataoka said. "I was putting really well.

"I was able to read the green and green speed and with the routine that helped me a lot, which resulted in a good stroke."

Playing partner Lin Xiyu of China, who opened on 68, could only marvel at Hataoka.

"She makes some incredible birdies," Lin said. "She holes a bunch of long putts. That's a little hard to match."

Hataoka has found living in Florida gives her an edge in Sunshine State events.

"I think that's a good advantage, for me to play in Florida," she said. "Still not 100% comfortable with this type of grass, but I was able to play good."

Alex birdied the par-5 fifth and 18th holes and reeled off five consecutive birdies from the par-5 ninth through the par-4 13th.

"I really putted nicely," Alex said. "The first couple holes were kind of tough just getting used to the wind and figuring out how far everything was playing.

"At the end of that front nine and into the beginning of the back nine there are birdie holes... so I was actually able to take advantage, which was nice.

"Hit some good wedges, good putts, and kind of kept everything rolling."

© 2022 AFP