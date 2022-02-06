Japan's Kobayashi holds nerve to win Olympic ski jumping gold

Zhangjiakou (China) (AFP) – Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi won ski jumping gold on the men's normal hill at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, holding his nerve while his main title rivals lost theirs.

Kobayashi, who becomes the first Japanese ski jumper to win Olympic gold on foreign snow, led after the first round and sealed the deal with his second jump to finish on 275.0 points.

World Cup leader Karl Geiger of Germany, who had struggled all week in practice, finished 15th after a disastrous performance.

Much-fancied Norwegians Halvor Egner Granerud and Marius Lindvik also finished well out of contention.

Austria's 36-year-old veteran Manuel Fettner claimed silver on 270.8 points, while Poland's Dawid Kubacki took bronze on 265.9.

