Jazz survive late rally to beat Cavaliers

Los Angeles (AFP) – Donovan Mitchell scored a team high 35 points and Rudy Gobert had six points and 20 rebounds as the Utah Jazz held on to edge the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-108 on Sunday.

The Jazz failed to hold onto a 15 point lead in the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers had a chance to win, but Darius Garland's jump shot missed with just three seconds remaining on the clock. Jarrett Allen tried to tip the ball in without success.

Gobert also had five blocks as Utah posted its fourth consecutive victory. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Rudy Gay had 15 in the win.

Garland scored 31 points, Allen added 17 points and 11 rebounds and rookie Evan Mobley had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs, who had their win streak halted at four.

Mobley shot six-of-16 from the floor in a team-high 36 minutes of playing time.

"He's going to be a star in this league, really soon," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "He's a rare combination of size, length, quickness and skill."

Cleveland clawed their way back with a 15-0 surge in the fourth to tie it 97-97 after the Jazz had opened up a 15 point lead early in the final quarter.

Cedi Osman contributed to the offensive burst with a dunk, three-pointer and steal.

