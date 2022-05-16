Jerusalem archbishop condemns police raid at journalist's funeral

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, at the centre, speaks at a press conference, joined by the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, right, and the General Director of Saint Joseph Hospital Jamil Koussa

Jerusalem (AFP) – The Catholic archbishop in Jerusalem on Monday strongly criticised Israel's "police invasion" last week of a Christian hospital ahead of the funeral of slain Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.

The veteran journalist was shot dead during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank. Palestinians and the TV network said Israeli troops killed her, while Israel said Palestinian gunfire may be to blame.

Anger over her death was compounded Friday when baton-wielding Israeli police in annexed east Jerusalem beat pallbearers carrying Abu Akleh's coffin which was covered by a Palestinian flag.

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, on Monday condemned "Israel's police invasion and disproportionate use of force" at St Joseph's hospital, where her body was being held.

At a press conference at the hospital, he criticised Israeli police for "attacking mourners, striking them with batons, using smoke grenades (and) shooting rubber bullets".

Slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh seen on a poster held at a rally in Karachi, Pakistan by the Supporters of Palestine Foundation Pakistan, on May 15, 2022 Rizwan TABASSUM AFP/File

Police had stormed the hospital, "disrespecting the church, disrespecting the health institute, disrespecting the memory of the deceased, and forcing the pallbearers to almost drop the coffin," said Pizzaballa, speaking on behalf of the bishops of the Holy Land.

The hospital is owned by the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, a French-founded congregation that has been present in former Palestine and Israel for nearly 200 years.

Chaotic scenes

Israeli police have vowed to investigate the chaotic incident, which was broadcast live worldwide and sparked widespread condemnation including from the United States, European Union and United Nations.

Those calls echoed global demands for an impartial probe into the death of Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, who Al Jazeera said was killed by Israel "deliberately" and "in cold blood".

Israeli security forces confront Palestinian mourners carrying the casket of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in east Jerusalem on May 13, 2022 Ahmad GHARABLI AFP/File

Israel's army has said it was not yet clear if she was killed by stray Palestinian gunfire or by Israeli sniper fire aimed at nearby militants in the West Bank flashpoint district of Jenin.

Israeli police have meanwhile offered a series of explanations for the unrest on the day of her funeral. In a police video, an officer is seen telling the crowd that the procession would not commence until the crowd stopped "nationalistic", or Palestinian, chants.

Israeli forces frequently crack down on individuals publicly expressing their Palestinian identity, including by waving the flag.

They have also said they were compelled to act to uphold the plans for the funeral agreed with the family, which were being disrupted by a "mob" made up of some "300 rioters".

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl back a tear gas canister at Israeli security forces following a march marking 74 years since the "Nakba" or "catastrophe" of Israels' creation, near Ramallah in the occupied West, Bank May 15, 2022 ABBAS MOMANI AFP/File

The Abu Akleh family has categorically rejected the police version of events, stressing that officers stormed the procession in response to the Palestinian flags and chants.

'No flags, no chanting'

The late journalist's brother Anton Abu Akleh told AFP on Monday that police had called him the night before the funeral to insist there should not be "any Palestinian flags, no slogans and no chanting".

"I hope there will be some stand against this savage action," he said, calling for accountability after the raid.

St Joseph's hospital director Jamil Kousa told AFP that he had spoken to police outside the hospital on Friday and pleaded that the procession be allowed to go ahead "peacefully".

Palestinian women hold pictures of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a demonstration in solidarity with prisoners in Israeli jails, outside the ICRC headquarters in Gaza City on May 16, 2022 MOHAMMED ABED AFP

Kousa said police had warned that if mourners shouted Palestinian national "chants" or waved flags, the procession would be blocked.

Kousa also commented on police claims that members of the procession had hurled rocks at officers, saying: "You could see that maybe... five stones or objects were thrown, but it is not as they describe it."

When they cleaned the grounds after the police raid, Kousa said, the number of Israeli-fired rubber bullets found far surpassed the few stones collected.

