Jets' Riley stretchered off with neck injury in NFL loss to Miami

New York Jets safety Elijah Riley is carted off the field after suffering a neck injury in the team's NFL loss to the Dolphins in Miami

Los Angeles (AFP) – New York Jets safety Elijah Riley was stretchered off the field with a neck injury Sunday in the team's 31-24 NFL loss to the Dolphins in Miami.

Advertising Read more

Riley was hurt in the third quarter when he collided with teammate Kyle Phillips and was on his back on the turf for several minutes before medical personnel transferred him to a backboard and he was taken from the field.

Riley raised his right arm briefly to give a fist pump as he was taken from the field.

But in the sobering moments as he was treated concerned players from both teams took a knee.

The Jets did not immediately provide further details of his condition.

Riley, 23, is in his second season in the NFL. He spent the 2020 season and the beginning of 2021 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

© 2021 AFP