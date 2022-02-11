Jorginho sounds Chelsea warning over Palmeiras threat

Jorginho (R) says Chelsea cannot take anything for granted against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final

Abu Dhabi (AFP) – Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says it would be the "greatest mistake" to underestimate Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final as they bid to become the third English winners of the trophy.

Advertising Read more

The Brazilian-born Italy international can add another title to an expanding list in Abu Dhabi, where Chelsea hope to avenge their defeat in this competition by Corinthians from a decade ago.

"We're going to give everything to try and bring this trophy home because it's really important to us," Jorginho told a news conference Friday.

"We have a lot of respect for Palmeiras because it's not by chance they're here. Anything can happen. The greatest mistake would be for us to go out there thinking we're the favourites."

Saturday's Club World Cup final will be the ninth to feature a Brazilian team, four of which they have won -- a total second only to the combined seven titles for Spanish giants Real Madrid (four) and Barcelona (three).

The last eight finals have gone the way of European clubs, a sequence that started after Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Corinthians in 2012.

"That game was a lot of years ago," said first-team coach Zsolt Low, who continues to stand in for Thomas Tuchel after the German tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

"It's a different club, team and coaching staff now, so it's a different game that we'll see."

Low is well aware of the significance of the occasion, as Chelsea aim to match Manchester United's 2008 success and that of Liverpool two seasons ago.

"If we win this title then the collection for Chelsea is complete. Chelsea will have won every possible competition, so that's why we absolutely want to win," said the Hungarian.

He also remains hopeful Tuchel could yet fly out and be in charge against the Copa Libertadores champions.

"We still have 30 hours until the game. If he cannot come then we are also well prepared," added Low.

Jorginho enjoying 'dream'

Jorginho, the UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2020/21, has extra incentive to beat Palmeiras after recounting the story of how he was rejected by the club in his youth before moving to Italy.

"I had a trial for the team when I was about 12 years old, and I didn't make it," he said.

"We're here 18 years later to compete at a Club World Cup, it's crazy but it's also beautiful. Everything happens for a reason, perhaps it was better this way."

He also stressed he had no issue being overlooked last month for the Best FIFA Men's Player award, won by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

After finishing third behind Lionel Messi and Lewandowski in the Ballon d'Or voting, the 30-year-old Jorginho was not among the three finalists for the FIFA prize.

"The players chosen were amazing players who had amazing years too. I'm just grateful for everything I had in the last year, and I can't complain," he said.

"I'm here to win this other trophy tomorrow."

After overcoming a rough start to his career at Stamford Bridge, Jorginho is potentially 90 minutes away from lifting the Club World Cup following a golden past year that has brought him success in the Champions League and at Euro 2020 with Italy.

"It is a dream. The feeling is so good, that's why everyone keeps working to keep winning more. We keep pushing to keep bringing more trophies home."

© 2022 AFP