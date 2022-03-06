Josh Navidi added to Wales Six Nations squad

Cardiff flanker Josh Navidi has been called up by Wales for the rest of the Six Nations

London (AFP) – Josh Navidi has been added to the Wales squad for the rest of the Six Nations, with fellow back-row Ellis Jenkins released to play for regional side Cardiff, the Welsh Rugby Union announced on Sunday.

British and Irish Lions flanker Navidi required shoulder surgery after being forced off early in Cardiff's United Rugby Championship match against the Bulls in October.

The 31-year-old returned to action in Cardiff's loss to Ulster on Friday, playing the full 80 minutes in Belfast.

Jenkins is available for Cardiff's two matches in South Africa over the next two weekends against the Lions and the Stormers.

He started for Wales in their opening Six Nations loss to Ireland but was not in the matchday squads for the games against Scotland and England.

Defending champions Wales are fifth in the Six Nations table ahead of their home match against France on Friday and their final fixture against Italy the following week.

