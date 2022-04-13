JPMorgan Chase profits fall 42%; warns of hit from inflation, Ukraine

JPMorgan Chase set aside $902 million in reserves in case of bad loans, citing risk from high inflation and the Ukraine war

New York (AFP) – JPMorgan Chase reported Wednesday that quarterly earnings tumbled as the banking giant set aside $902 million for bad loans, citing "downside risks" including the Ukraine war and surging inflation.

The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan reported $8.3 billion in first-quarter profits, down 42 percent from the year-ago period. Revenues dipped five percent to $30.7 billion.

The results contrasted sharply with those from a year ago, when JPMorgan's surging profits including $5.2 billion in funds that it had initially set aside early in the pandemic for potential defaults, but didn't need because of the surprisingly solid condition of clients.

The bank's charge offs for the quarter came in at a relatively modest $582 in the first quarter, but JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon warned of factors that could lead that figure to rise.

"We remain optimistic on the economy, at least for the short term –- consumer and business balance sheets as well as consumer spending remain at healthy levels –- but see significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine," Dimon said.

In terms of customer trends, Dimon cited an uptick in credit card spending on dining and travel, but said higher mortgage rates had dented home lending originations, while limited vehicle availability crimped car loan originations.

JPMorgan scored higher net interest income, reflecting a boost to lending fees because of higher interest rates. Profits fell in investment banking on lower equity and debt underwriting fees.

Shares fell 1.2 percent to $129.97 in pre-market trading.

