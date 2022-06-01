Jury reaches verdict in Depp vs Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard over her claims of domestic abuse

Fairfax (United States) (AFP) – The jury reached a verdict on Wednesday in the high-profile defamation case between "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The seven-person jury has been deliberating for about 13 hours over three days in Fairfax County Circuit Court near the US capital.

The court said the verdict is to be read out at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT).

Closing arguments in the case were held on Friday at the end of a six-week trial riding on claims and counterclaims of domestic abuse between the Hollywood celebrities.

The 58-year-old Depp filed suit against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

The Texas-born Heard, who had a starring role in "Aquaman," did not name Depp in the piece, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

The 36-year-old Heard countersued for $100 million, saying she was defamed by statements made by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a "hoax."

