Kang playing with spinal tumor at US Women's Open

Washington (AFP) – American golfer Danielle Kang confirmed Friday she is battling a spinal tumor after completing her second round at the US Women's Open.

Kang, who carded a three-over-par 74 at Pine Needles in North Carolina, is playing in her first stroke play event since withdrawing after the first round of the Palos Verdes Championship in California in April.

She tested her back at the LPGA Match-Play last week, struggling in round-robin play.

Speaking after her round on Friday, Kang confirmed she was playing with a tumor on her spine. Her brother Alex had revealed the condition in a post on Instagram earlier this week.

Kang, whose three-over-par aggregate 145 left her just inside the cut line, said she was simply happy to be playing again.

"It's been a difficult road," Kang said. "But I'm pretty stoked that I'm able to hit shots and I feel like my game's a little bit there.

"I've played so bad for the past couple of months. I haven't touched a club or practiced for a long time. So can't expect it to be a flawless round, especially at the US Women's Open."

Kang thanked her medical support staff for "kind of keeping me together" and revealed she had set herself a target of returning at this week's Open.

"My focus for now is just to play this week," she said. "I didn't want to miss it. So for the last seven, eight weeks, I've done everything I can to get here.

"After this week I will focus on addressing the issue and then try and figure it out from there."

The US Women's Open has special significance for Kang, who qualified for the tournament as a 14-year-old in 2007.

Her six career victories include the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2017, with her most recent win coming at the Tournament of Champions in Florida in January.

She has also been regular member of the US Solheim Cup team, playing in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 tournaments.

