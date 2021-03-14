Key nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards will be handed out on March 14, 2021 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday.

Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch with six each.

- Album of the Year -

Jhene Aiko, "Chilombo"

Black Pumas, "Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)"

Coldplay, "Everyday Life"

Jacob Collier, "Djesse Vol. 3"

Haim, "Women In Music Pt. III"

Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"

Post Malone, "Hollywood's Bleeding"

Taylor Swift, "folklore"

- Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song -

Beyonce, "Black Parade"

Black Pumas, "Colors"

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Doja Cat, "Say So"

Billie Eilish, "Everything I Wanted"

Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"

Post Malone, "Circles"

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, "Savage"

- Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting -

Beyonce, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice, "Black Parade"

Roddy Ricch and Samuel Gloade, "The Box"

Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, "Cardigan"

Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk and Billy Walsh, "Circles"

Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, "Don't Start Now"

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, "Everything I Wanted"

H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, "I Can't Breathe"

Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, "If The World Was Ending"

- Best New Artist -

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

- Best Music Video -

Beyonce, "Brown Skin Girl"

Future featuring Drake, "Life Is Good"

Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"

Harry Styles, "Adore You"

Woodkid, "Goliath"

- Best Rap Album -

D Smoke, "Black Habits"

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, "Alfredo"

Jay Electronica, "A Written Testimony"

Nas, "King's Disease"

Royce Da 5'9", "The Allegory"

- Best Rock Album -

Fontaines DC, "A Hero's Death"

Michael Kiwanuka, "Kiwanuka"

Grace Potter, "Daylight"

Sturgill Simpson, "Sound & Fury"

The Strokes, "The New Abnormal"

- Best Pop Vocal Album -

Justin Bieber, "Changes"

Lady Gaga, "Chromatica"

Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"

Harry Styles, "Fine Line"

Taylor Swift, "folklore"

- Best Alternative Music Album -

Fiona Apple, "Fetch the Bolt Cutters"

Beck, "Hyperspace"

Phoebe Bridgers, "Punisher"

Brittany Howard, "Jaime"

Tame Impala, "The Slow Rush"

- Best Global Music Album -

Antibalas, "Fu Chronicles"

Burna Boy, "Twice as Tall"

Bebel Gilberto, "Agora"

Anoushka Shankar, "Love Letters"

Tinariwen, "Amadjar"

