Key winners at the 2021 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards will be handed out on March 14, 2021 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles (AFP)

Here is a list of winners in key categories at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Beyonce had a big night, winning four prizes and thereby breaking the record for the most-ever Grammy wins by a female artist, and the most by any singer, male or female.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion also had a successful evening, taking home three awards including Best New Artist and pop powerhouse Taylor Swift won Album of the Year honors for the third time in her career.

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift, "folklore"

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song: Billie Eilish, "Everything I Wanted"

Song of the Year, for songwriting: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, "I Can't Breathe"

Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Music Video: Beyonce, "Brown Skin Girl"

Best Rap Album: Nas, "King's Disease"

Best Rap Song: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, "Savage"

Best Rap Performance: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, "Savage"

Best Rock Album: The Strokes, "The New Abnormal"

Best Rock Song: Brittany Howard, "Stay High"

Best Rock Performance: Fiona Apple, "Shameika"

Best Pop Vocal Album: Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"

Best Pop Solo Performance: Harry Styles, "Watermelon Sugar"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

Best R&B Album: John Legend, "Bigger Love"

Best R&B Performance: Beyonce, "Black Parade"

Best Alternative Music Album: Fiona Apple, "Fetch the Bolt Cutters"

Best Global Music Album: Burna Boy, "Twice as Tall"

Best Country Album: Miranda Lambert, "Wildcard"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Kanye West, "Jesus Is King"

Best Comedy Album: Tiffany Haddish, "Black Mitzvah"

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Billie Eilish, "No Time to Die" (for "No Time to Die")

