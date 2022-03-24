Khawaja cracks century, Smith reaches 8,000 runs as Australia dominate

Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates another during the third and final Test against Pakistan in Lahore

Lahore (Pakistan) (AFP) – In-form opener Usman Khawaja hit a century and Steve Smith became the fastest man to 8,000 Test runs Thursday as Australia scented a series-clinching victory against Pakistan in Lahore.

At tea on the fourth day of the deciding third Test, Khawaja was unbeaten on 100 and Smith 12 as Australia reached 202-2 in their second innings.

Australia lead by 325 with eight wickets intact after scoring 391 in their first innings. Pakistan were dismissed for 268 in reply.

Smith drove pacer Hasan Ali to cover boundary to complete 8,000 runs in his 151st innings of his 85th Test.

In doing so he beat Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara's record of reaching 8,000 runs in 152 Test innings, achieved against India in Colombo 12 years ago.

Khawaja, who scored 160 in the drawn second Test in Karachi, pushed spinner Nauman Ali for two to complete his 12th Test century.

The Pakistan-born batsman, who has also been out twice in the 90s in this series, took 251 minutes and hit eight boundaries.

Australia added 112 runs in the two sessions for the loss of David Warner (51) and Marnus Labuschagne (36) as they looked for quick runs to press for a victory.

Khawaja put on 123 for the opening wicket with Warner and then another 65 with Labuschagne.

Labuschagne, dropped on 11 off Sajid Khan, finally holed out to Nauman after hitting six boundaries.

Earlier, Australia scored quick runs as Warner opened with three boundaries in the second over of the day against pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.

He reached his 34th Test half-century in 123 minutes before left-armer Shaheen uprooted his off-stump on 51 with a quicker delivery that seamed away.

Warner's knock included six fours and a six, but his stay at the wicket also saw some controversy.

Umpires Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza suggested Warner, batting out of his crease, was encroaching on to an area of the pitch which could scuff and help spinners later in the match.

He removed his helmet and gloves before being involved in animated conversation with the umpires. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also joined the discussion, pointing to the area that Warner was allegedly damaging.

Play resumed after a few minutes without any formal warning being given.

Australia are in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to tour over security fears.

The series is tied 0-0 after Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi were drawn.

