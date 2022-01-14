Kilde takes revenge on Odermatt with 'insanely good' Wengen downhill win

Wengen (Switzerland) (AFP) – Norway's 2020 overall World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde said on Friday it was "insanely good" to win the men's downhill at Wengen by gaining revenge on Marco Odermatt.

Advertising Read more

Switzerland's Odermatt had swept to victory over Kilde 24 hours earlier in the super-G at the same resort.

Kilde, though, got his own back timing 0.19sec faster than Odermatt.

"It's an absolutely wonderful feeling," Kilde told Norwegian broadcasters NRK.

"It was almost an impeccable race. I had a couple of small issues, but otherwise it felt insanely good," he added.

Odermatt's compatriot Beat Feuz finished third 0.30sec off the pace on a shortened course, originally scheduled for Bormio in December but was moved from Italy due to high temperatures near the Swiss border.

Kilde, 29, trails 24-year-old Odermatt by 376 points in the overall standings after 19 of the season's 35 races.

Former Olympic giant slalom champion Carlo Janka will retire after the weekend's meet having won at Wengen three times, in the super combined twice and the downhill in 2010.

On Saturday, the speed specialists will meet again on the same Lauberhorn course, the oldest on the circuit.

The men's downhill event at this year's Beijing Olympics takes place on February 6, with the super-G two days later.

© 2022 AFP