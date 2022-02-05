Kingsbury dethroned by Swede in Olympic moguls

Walter Wallberg pulled off a surprise win over Mikael Kingsbury in the Olympic moguls final

Beijing (AFP) – Walter Wallberg of Sweden stunned reigning Olympic moguls champion Mikael Kingsbury at the Beijing Games on Saturday.

Canada's Kingsbury, widely considered the greatest moguls skier in history, seemed to be on course for a second consecutive gold medal after posting a score of 82.18 in the final.

But 21-year-old Wallberg produced the run of his life to edge ahead with a score of 83.23 to edge the visibly stunned Kingsbury and punched the freezing air with joy.

It is the first time since the 2006 Turin Olympics that Canada have failed to win the men's title in the bone-shaking event.

Ikuma Horishima took the bronze medal for Japan with a score of 81.47.

