Knicks and Walker agree to shut down his NBA season

New York (AFP) – Four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks have agreed to shut down the 31-year-old guard for the remainder of the season, the team announced Wednesday.

Walker averaged career lows of 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 37 appearances this season for the Knicks.

Team president Leon Rose said the club and Walker agreed that calling a halt to this season and spending his time away from the club to prepare for the 2022-23 campaign would be for the best.

"We fully support Kemba's decision to shut it down for the remainder of the season and to use this time to prepare for next season," Rose said. "His long-term success on the court remains our priority."

Next season is Walker's final campaign under contract to the Knicks, who are on a three-game losing streak and at 25-34 are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Walker was removed from the Knicks rotation in November but returned due to a lack of available players over Covid-19 and injury issues.

