Kontaveit eases past Ostapenko and into Qatar Open final

Doha (AFP) – Anett Kontaveit reached her seventh WTA final since August on Friday when she breezed past Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 6-4 at the Qatar Open.

The 26-year-old Estonian, who has six career titles to her name, will face either former French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland or Greece's Maria Sakkari in Saturday's final.

She needed just 68 minutes to defeat last week's Dubai champion Ostapenko.

Kontaveit has been on a red-hot streak on the tour with five of her titles coming since last summer, the most recent of which was in St. Petersburg two weeks ago.

