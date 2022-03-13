Kristoffersen completes giant double

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen won a second giant slalom in two days in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Kranjska Gora (Slovenia) (AFP) – Henrik Kristoffersen won a second giant slalom in two days in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia on Sunday, while Marco Odermatt closed in on the overall World Cup title.

Norwegian Kristoffersen, third after the first run, beat Austrian Stefan Brennsteiner by 0.23sec and Swiss star Odermatt, the first-run leader, by 0.27.

Kristoffersen also won on the same course the day before when Odermatt finished joint second.

It was Kristoffersen's fourth victory in five races since the end of February.

Saturday's result secured Odermatt the small globe for giant slalom season champion.

Sunday's third place meant the 24-year-old Olympic giant slalom champion is almost certain to win the overall World Cup for the first time.

He has a 329-point lead over Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde heading into the four-race finals in Courchevel and Meribel next week.

A victory is worth 100 points, but Kilde is not expected to compete in either the slalom or the giant slalom.

