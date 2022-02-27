Kristoffersen completes slalom double in Garmisch

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen on his way to winning the men's slalon in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday

Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany) (AFP) – Henrik Kristoffersen completed the double of slalom wins in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday with his second World Cup victory of the weekend.

"I'm super happy with another win, it's been a good two days," said Kristoffersen.

The 27-year-old Norwegian put in another commanding display in spring conditions on the Gudiberg to post a winning time of one minute, 52.66 seconds.

Dave Ryding, who became the first Briton to win a World Cup race last month in Kitzbuehel, put in a superb second run to take second at 0.35 back with local favourite Linus Strasser of Germany third at 0.47.

This is the first time this season a male skier has won two slalom races on the World Cup circuit.

Kristoffersen is now 49 points clear at the top of the overall slalom rankings after a second win within 24 hours.

He admitted struggling on the first run, when the course was covered in shadow and the snow hard after a sharp frost which left him in eighth position.

"The first run was really difficult because of the snow conditions, I didn't feel good at all."

Yet of the seven skiers who came after him, five failed to finish as the course softened in the sun.

"I didn't really think I could win because of the time difference, but if several guys after me made mistakes, I could maybe make the podium," said Kristoffersen.

"That's what happened. That was the race."

Ryding roared back having been 19th after the first run to lead until Kristoffersen earned the 26th World Cup win of his career.

"After yesterday, I expected to be nowhere near the podium," admitted Ryding who finished 20th in Saturday's slalom.

"I have my coach to thank as he said something I really like, that you saw in Kitzbuehel that when it's difficult, I am good. I can turn a slalom ski.

"I knew I was linking turns and things were going well, I got good balance on the second run and just believed in myself."

