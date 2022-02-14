Kupp salutes Stafford after Super Bowl thriller

Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp, 10, reacts with Matthew Stafford, 9, following a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles

Los Angeles (AFP) – Cooper Kupp said hours of hard work alongside Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finally paid off on Sunday after the duo combined to sink the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rams star wide receiver Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after a championship-winning performance that included plucking the winning touchdown from Stafford's pass with less than two minutes remaining.

It was a Hollywood-style moment of redemption for Kupp, who three years ago missed the Super Bowl after suffering a knee injury.

Kupp's game-winning touchdown was all the more remarkable given that on a previous play moments earlier, he had been flattened by a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from the Bengals Vonn Bell as he attempted to haul in a catch.

"It was an incredible drive," Kupp said of the 15-play, 79-yard touchdown drive from Stafford that led the Rams to a 23-20 victory.

"When it comes to crunch time, we can count on each other and make plays for each other."

Kupp has formed a close bond with Stafford since the quarterback arrived in Los Angeles last year in a blockbuster trade from the Detroit Lions, helping the receiver to the rare 'Triple Crown' this season of leading the NFL in yards, catches and touchdowns.

"We spend an egregious amount of time together," said Kupp, who finished Sunday's thriller with two touchdowns from eight receptions for 92 receiving yards. "We love it. We have a passion for the game. We look for ways to get better. We want to make every play work."

Stafford, who until his late fourth quarter drive had struggled to get the Rams offense flowing after an injury to receiver Odell Beckham Jr, saluted his team-mate and Rams coach Sean McVay.

"That's hours together," Stafford said. "I just thank coach for that. He said, 'Matthew, you and Coop go get this thing done.'

"He kept finding ways to get him the ball. (Cooper) made unbelievable plays. That's what he does."

Stafford said Sunday's was a victory for an "unbelievable team culture" built by McVay, the coaching prodigy who at 36 years and 20 days old is now the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl.

"It's something I'll never forget," Stafford said. "The fact we got it done is unbelievable.

"The team culture has been brewing here for years...I'm happy to put a bow on it.

"We sharpen our skills against each other, we care for each other and that starts from the top down. Sean does an unbelievable job connecting with all of us players, leading the way and here we are now."

© 2022 AFP