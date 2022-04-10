Kwiatkowski wins Amstel Gold classic in photo finish

Photo finish: Poland's Michał Kwiatkowski (R) pips France's Benoit Cosnefroy to win the Amstel Gold Race 2022 in Valkenburg, the Netherlands.

Valkenburg (Netherlands) (AFP) – Poland's Michał Kwiatkowski won the Amstel Gold classic on Sunday for the second time in his career after being judged the winner following a thrilling photo finish with France's Benoit Cosnefroy.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Kwiatkowski's strong finish to the line snatched victory to add to his success in the 2015 edition of the Dutch one-day classic.

It was a frustrating finish for Cosnefroy, riding for AG2R Citroen, who organisers had initially declared winner of the 254km race in the hills of South Limburg.

Last year's race was also a photo finish with Belgian Wout van Aert pipping Briton Tom Pidcock, a teammate of Kwiatkowski.

The race sprung to life in Keutenberg, 35km from the finish line, where the Ineos team led by Kwiatkowski and Pidcock led a group of eleven riders.

Kwiatkowski, 31, broke away with 22km to go, followed a few minutes later by 26-year-old Cosnefroy, who joined him 19km from the finish, on the penultimate ascent.

Behind Belgian Tiejs Benoot came out on the counter-attack in the final sprint to finish third ahead of race favourite Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel.

Kwiatkowski, the world champion in 2014, took the 29th success of his career.

