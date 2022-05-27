La Rochelle boost as Skelton named for Cup final with Leinster
Marseille (AFP) – La Rochelle's hopes of better combatting Leinster's giant pack in Saturday's European Champions Cup were given a boost when giant Australian lock Will Skelton was named in the starting line-up.
Skelton played 13 minutes off the bench of the Top 14 match against Stade Francais last week in his slow comeback from a calf injury, showing enough form to convince La Rochelle's Irish coach Ronan O'Gara to start the Wallaby.
It was not all positive news, however, with former All Blacks scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow missing out with a hand injury and influential backrower Victor Vito sidelined with an ankle injury.
France's Gregory Alldritt skippers the side from No 8 with Kiwi fly-half Ihaia West now partnered by Thomas Berjon.
Leinster also had a boost with Tadhg Furlong named at tighthead prop, having recovered from an ankle issue.
Johnny Sexton captains a Leinster side oozing class, alongside Jamison Gibson-Park at half-back.
Teams (15-1)
Leinster
Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O'Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris; James Ryan, Ross Molony; Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter
Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Michael Ala'alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Ciaran Frawley
La Rochelle
Brice Dulin; Dillyn Leyds, Jeremy Sinzelle, Jonathan Danty, Raymond Rhule; Ihaia West, Thomas Berjon; Gregory Alldritt (capt), Matthias Haddad, Wiaan Liebenberg; Will Skelton, Thomas Lavault; Uini Atonio, Pierre Bourgarit, Dany Priso
Replacements: Facundo Bosch, Reda Wardi, Joel Sclavi, Romain Sazy, Remi Bourdeau, Arthur Retiere, Levani Botia, Jules Favre
Referee: Wayne Barnes (ENG)
