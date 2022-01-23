Lapegue double keeps Stade Francais hopes alive in Champions Cup

Scrum-half Caolin Blade scored one of Connacht's four tries against Stade Francais on Sunday but still ended up on the losing side

Paris (AFP) – Stade Francais grabbed a European Champions Cup lifeline with a gutsy bonus point 37-31 victory over Connacht on Sunday which leaves them in with a chance of reaching the last 16.

The result leaves the Parisians in eighth place in Pool B which will be enough for them to qualify unless Wasps, who are one point adrift of them, get something out of their late match on Sunday against already-qualified Munster in Limerick.

It also ensures that reigning champions Toulouse go through to the last 16 in spite of not playing in this final round of games.

The French champions were incensed when their game against Cardiff on Saturday was controversially called off because of Covid-19 even though they maintained that they could put out a team.

Competition organisers EPCR awarded the match as a 28-0 victory for Cardiff.

Sale consolidated their place in the last 16 with a 49-10 thrashing of Pool A's bottom side Ospreys.

Irish province Connacht had already qualified for the next phase and opened the scoring at the Stade Jean Bouin through Alex Wooton in the seventh minute.

They had another try disallowed by VAR before Stade Francais got into the game with a Nicolas Sanchez penalty and the first of wing Adrien Lapegue's two tries.

Connacht, however, took a 17-10 halftime lead when scrum-half Caolin Blade wriggled his way through the home defence just before the interval.

The Parisians bounced back straight after with Ngani Laumape scoring his first try for the club but were soon reduced to 14 when Australian hooker Paul Latu was sent off for backchat by referee Wayne Barnes.

Connacht scored again through Tom Farrell and Jarred Butler while Stade Francais punched back with touchdowns from Kylan Hamdaoui and Ryan Chapuis which meant they trailed 27-31 with 10 minutes remaining.

Lapegue stepped up to score his second try and two penalties from Joris Segonds secured an important win for the French side.

Sale eased through their final pool match with a seven-try bonus-point victory over a depleted Ospreys side who finish the campaign with zero points from their four games.

Wing Tom Roebuck scored two tries with Aaron Reed, Ewan Ashman, Dan du Preez, Curtis Langdon and Jack Metcalf also crossing. Sale had another four tries disallowed.

Flanker Harri Deaves Ospreys capped an impressive debut for Ospreys with the Welsh side's only try of the game.

