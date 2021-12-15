Las Vegas to stage 2024 Super Bowl

The Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium will host the 2024 Super Bowl, team owner Mark Davis confirmed on Wednesday

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium will host the 2024 Super Bowl, team officials confirmed on Wednesday, the first time the NFL's championship game has been held in Nevada.

"The Raiders are thrilled the National Football League has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl (58) in February 2024," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement.

The Raiders moved to Las Vegas from Oakland in 2020 following completion of the futuristic 65,000 Allegiant Stadium, just a stone's throw from the hotels and casinos along the Las Vegas Strip.

The venue is already due to host the 2022 Pro Bowl and the 2022 Draft.

"Las Vegas...The Super Bowl is coming to the sports and entertainment capital of the world!" Davis added in his statement.

The 2022 Super Bowl will be staged at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The game will head to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in 2023 before its debut in Las Vegas a year later. The New Orleans Saints' Superdome will host the 2025 showpiece.

