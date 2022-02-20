Last-gasp Volavola sinks former club Bordeaux in Racing win

Bordeaux (AFP) – Racing 92 fly-half Ben Volavola kicked a match-winning penalty after the siren to help sink former club and French Top 14 leaders Bordeaux 16-13 on Sunday.

The penalty was awarded for a high tackle and 31-year-old Fijian Volavola held his nerve to secure the winning points.

Veteran French scrum-half Maxime Machenaud kicked eight points against his hometown club to rub more salt into Bordeaux wounds as the league leaders lost their undefeated home record.

Despite the defeat, Bordeaux remain top of the table and well-set for a play-off place.

Argentine winger Juan Imhoff scored Racing's only try, taking his career total with the club to 101 in his 11 years at the club.

Bordeaux claimed a losing bonus point with their lone try scored by New Zealand prop Ben Tameifuna, a former Racing forward, in the first half.

