Leeds land Denmark defender Kristensen from Salzburg

London (AFP) – Leeds signed Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg for a reported £8.5 million ($10.6 million) on Wednesday.

Kristensen agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League club and will officially move to Elland Road on July 1.

The 24-year-old right-back has six caps for Denmark and helped Salzburg win the Austrian title this season.

Kristensen is Leeds' second signing from Salzburg following United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson's arrival in Yorkshire on May 26.

Leeds will be without right-back Luke Ayling at the start of next season after he had surgery on his long-standing knee injury, leaving a void that Kristensen can fill.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who worked with Kristensen during his time at Salzburg, said: "Rasmus is a player who developed a lot over the last three years.

"He established himself at Red Bull Salzburg as one of their best players, a very good Champions League full-back, and a Danish international.

"I am totally convinced that he will continue to grow into a great Premier League full-back as well."

