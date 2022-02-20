Leverkusen striker Schick out for 'weeks' with calf injury

Patrik Schick will be out for several weeks with a calf injury

Berlin (AFP) – Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick will be out for "some weeks" after picking up a calf injury in his side's defeat to Mainz, the club said Sunday.

In-form Czech striker Schick scored his 20th goal of the season in the 3-2 loss to Mainz on Friday, but came off injured early in the second half.

Leverkusen confirmed Sunday that he had torn a muscle in his left calf.

"Schick will not be available for some weeks," the club said in a statement.

"It's obviously very annoying because he is a top player," Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes told Bild newspaper.

Leverkusen are on course for Champions League qualification in third, and Schick has been in brilliant form this season.

The Czech is second only to Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in the Bundesliga scoring charts, and has scored a third of Leverkusen's 60 goals so far, including 12 in his last 10 games.

