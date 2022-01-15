Lewandowski scores 300th Bundesliga goal as Bayern rout Cologne

Berlin (AFP) – Robert Lewandowski scored his 300th Bundesliga goal on Saturday by completing a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 4-0 thrashing of Cologne.

The reigning champions restored their six-point advantage in the table after Borussia Dortmund had cut the gap with a 5-1 thumping of Freiburg on Friday.

Hosts Bayern, almost back to full strength after nine players missed last weekend's home loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach following positive Covid tests, raced into a 2-0 lead with goals by Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso.

Lewandowski reached the 300 mark in the German top flight by netting twice in the second half, with both assists provided by substitute Leroy Sane.

