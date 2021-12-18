Lindstrom strikes again as Frankfurt continue rise

Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom scored on Saturday for the third straight Bundesliga match

Berlin (AFP) – Eintracht Frankfurt continued their rise up the Bundesliga table Saturday with a sixth win in seven games as Danish forward Jesper Lindstrom scored for the third match in succession to seal a 1-0 victory over Mainz.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich started the weekend nine points clear after thrashing Wolfsburg 4-0 on Friday, but second-placed Borussia Dortmund can trim the gap when they face Hertha Berlin away later Saturday.

Frankfurt broke into the top five, having started last weekend 12th, as Lindstrom added to goals he scored in wins over Moenchengladbach and Leverkusen last week.

Japan veteran Makoto Hasebe snapped up a loose Mainz pass in the first half which resulted in Rafael Borre getting in behind the defence.

The Colombia striker chipped the on-rushing goalkeeper, straight into the path of Lindstrom who tapped in the winner on 35 minutes.

The clubs passed each other in the table as Mainz drop to eighth.

Union Berlin went sixth - and level with Frankfurt on 27 points - thanks to former Germany striker Max Kruse, who scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Bochum two days after getting married.

Fourth-placed Hoffenheim snatched a 1-1 draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach after defender Kevin Akpoguma tapped in a last-gasp equaliser.

It was heart-breaking for Gladbach, who had lost their four previous league games and took a first-half lead when Swiss striker Breel Embolo scored from close range.

Domenico Tedesco suffered his first defeat in three games as coach of RB Leipzig after his side lost 2-0 at home to 10-man Arminia Bielefeld.

After forward Janni Serra put the visitors 1-0 up, Bielefeld substitute Fabian Klos was shown a red card for fouling Leipzig defender Willi Orban soon after coming on.

Despite being a man down, Bielefeld clinched the win when Japan midfielder Masaya Okugawa hit the bottom corner with 15 minutes left.

Second-from-bottom Bielefeld have won their last two games after Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Bochum.

Greuther Fuerth are now 11 points adrift at the foot of the table after their goalless draw at home to Augsburg.

