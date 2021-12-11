Lions' options dwindle with six players on Covid list

Ifeatu Melifonwu #26 of Detroit, is among six Lions players on the Covid-19 reserve list as the team prepares for an NFL game against the Denver Broncos

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Detroit Lions, fresh off their first win of the NFL season, placed two more players on the Covid-19 list Saturday, making it half a dozen heading into their Sunday game against Denver.

Cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu and Mark Gilbert were placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list on Saturday.

On Monday, the Lions placed center Evan Brown on the list and he was joined by cornerback Bobby Price, safety Tracy Walker and running back Jamaal Williams.

The Lions, who adjusted their practice schedule this week as they dealt with what the team said was a non-Covid illness outbreak, also declared three players out because of injuries.

Between illness and injury, the Lions could be without 19% of their roster against the Broncos, although they can promote players from the practice squad to replace those in Covid-19 protocols.

It's a blow for a Lions team who beat the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 last weekend to end a 12-month winless streak.

Detroit had managed one tie game in this campaign, but had not won a game since last season -- on December 6, 2020.

