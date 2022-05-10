London Irish's Creevy cited for alleged hair-pull on Etzebeth

London (AFP) – London Irish hooker Agustin Creevy has been cited for allegedly pulling South African World Cup-winner Eben Etzebeth's hair during a European Challenge Cup quarter-final away to Toulon on Sunday.

A statement issued by tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said: "Creevy is alleged to have pulled the hair of the RC Toulon second-row, Eben Etzebeth, in the 35th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.27 -- a player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship."

French club Toulon won 19-18, with former Argentina captain Creevy, 37, facing a hearing on Wednesday.

Toulon will now play Saracens, another English side, in this weekend's semi-finals.

