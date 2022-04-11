Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel: team

The Los Angeles Lakers have sacked coach Frank Vogel after the team's failure to reach the playoffs

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Los Angeles Lakers fired coach Frank Vogel on Monday in the wake of the team's failure to reach the playoffs, the team confirmed in a statement.

Advertising Read more

Vogel, who led the Lakers to the NBA championship in 2020, leaves the club after three seasons.

"This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement.

Speculation over Vogel's future with the Lakers intensified after the team's final regular season game on Sunday, with ESPN reporting that the coach would be fired.

The Lakers finished the 2021-2022 campaign 11th in the Western Conference, missing the postseason with a dismal record of 33 wins and 49 losses.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Frank both on and off the court," Pelinka added.

"Frank is a great coach and a good man. We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship.

"All of us here wish Frank and his wonderful family all the best for the future."

© 2022 AFP