Lyles surges at start to win 60m at New York indoor meet

American Noah Lyles won the men's 60 meters title on Sunday at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in New York

New York (AFP) – Reigning world outdoor champions Noah Lyles and Grant Holloway, American stars who each missed out on Tokyo Olympic gold, won titles at Sunday's New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Advertising Read more

Lyles, the 200m world champion, took the 60 meters in a personal best of 6.56 seconds and Holloway, world 110m hurdles champion, captured the 60 hurdles in 7.37.

Lyles, who took Tokyo Olympic 200m bronze, wanted to work on his start in the World Athletics Indoor Tour event on Staten Island after placing fourth at last week's Millrose Games in 6.62.

"That first 20, that's the area where we need to be a little closer," Lyles said. "All I had to do is improve that. I feel I did that.

"When I'm only a shoulder width from the person in front of me, it's dangerous."

Lyles started strong and pulled away at the end for victory with Mario Burke of Barbados second in 6.63.

Holloway won in a 2022 world-fastest time with Trey Cunningham second in 7.47 and Devon Allen, fourth in the 110 hurdles at Tokyo, third in 7.51 to complete a US podium sweep.

"It feels good to be back, get my feet wet," Holloway said. "It wasn't the best race but I know I can go faster."

Holloway, who set the world record of 7.29 last February in Spain, settled for silver last year at Tokyo.

"I wasn't consistent on that day," Holloway said. "I'll take that with broad shoulders. I just have to make sure I show up at the major championships."

American Grant Holloway won the men's 60m hurdles on Sunday at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in New York Jim McIsaac GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

American Trayvon Bromell, the 2016 world indoor 60m champion, won the 200m in 20.64, .17 ahead of Jamaican runner-up Chris Taylor.

Jamaica's Natoya Goule, eighth last year in the Tokyo Olympics, won the 800 in 1:59.62, the fastest time in the world this year. American Olivia Baker was second in 2:00.33 with Britain's Isabelle Boffey third in 2:01.37, both personal bests.

"I'm very happy with the race," Goule said. "I've been training hard this week and I'm very grateful."

American Mikiah Brisco won the women's 60m in 7.07, the fastest time in the world this year, with Jamaica's Briana Williams second in 7.11.

Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards, a Tokyo Olympic 200m finalist, won the men's 400 in a personal best 45.83, .23 ahead of American Vernon Norwood.

Jamaica's Danielle Williams, the 2015 world outdoor 100m hurdles champion, won the women's 60m hurdles in 7.83, edging compatriot Britany Anderson by .05 in personal bests for both runners.

Spain's Mariano Garcia won the men's 800 in 1:45.12, a national record and this year's world-fastest time, to beat American Bryce Hoppell by .96 of a second.

Adel Mechaal won the men's 3,000 in a Spanish record of 7:30.82, the Morocco-born runner picking up the pace at 2,000m and pulling away for the victory. Britain's Andrew Butchart was second in a personal best 7:37.42.

Spain's Esther Guerrero won the women's 1,500 in 4:11.87, beating American Heather Maclean by .42.

Coscoran captures mile

Ireland's Andrew Coscoran won the mile in 3:53.64 after chasing down fading US leader and eventual runner-up Colby Alexander at the line to win by .19

"I decided to let him go because it was such a fast pace," Coscoran said. "It paid off for me at the end. I'm such a fast kicker."

Britain's Lorraine Ugen won the women's long jump by leaping 6.71m.

Gabriela Debues-Stafford won the women's 3,000 in a Canadian record 8:33.92, third-best in the world this year. She pulled away in the last half lap to beat Ethiopian runner-up Mekides Abebe by 2.39.

American Jessica Beard won the women's 400 in 52.88 while compatriot Gabby Thomas, who took 200m Tokyo Olympic bronze, won the 300 in 36.21.

Donald Scott, a five-time US champion, won the triple jump by leaping 16.68m with Bermuda's Jahnhai Perinchief second on 16.55.

American Will Claye, a two-time Olympic runner-up and two-time world indoor champion, was third in 16.46.

© 2022 AFP