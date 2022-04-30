Lyon thrash Top 14 leaders Montpellier

Paris (AFP) – Lyon thrashed Top 14 leaders Montpellier 43-20 on Saturday to pull themselves into the race for post-season places.

Montpellier finished the game with 14 men after Mohammed Haouas was sent off just before half time.

After falling by one point at home to Bordeaux-Begles last Sunday, Montpellier lost for a second straight game and their once-firm grip on first place has weakened.

"This season we have had better days," said Montpellier coach Philippe Saint-Andre. "It's the vagaries of high-level matches. Lyon were very pragmatic and very powerful in contact."

Bordeaux Begles can take over at the top of the table if they beat Toulon on Sunday.

With two rounds of the regular season still to play, Lyon climbed from seventh to third, pushing champions Toulouse out of the playoff places.

"From an accounting standpoint, it's a good result. We played as we had hoped," said Lyon coach Pierre Mignoni. "Four weeks ago, we were the worst. Today, we are still alive. We are in the Top 6, we have a European quarterfinal to play at home. We are still in the running in two competitions."

But Lyon could be overtaken by the end of the afternoon by Castres or Racing 92, who both have away games.

Toulouse host fourth-placed La Rochelle in the evening.

The home team started fast.

New Zealand centre Charlie Ngatai scored on the right to give them a fifth minute lead.

After 22 minutes, flanker Dylan Cretin scored following a ruck close to the line.

Montpellier hit back when No.8 Marco Tauleigne cut through a disorganised home defence to touch down after 33 minutes.

A bad first half got worse in the final minute for Montpellier when France prop Haouas received a red card for a no-arms charge into Clement Laporte.

"Without making a good start, we came back to 18-10. The red card hurt us a lot," said Saint-Andre, who called the sending off "questionable".

In the second half, Lyon carved open 14-man Montpellier with tries by Demba Bamba, Laporte and Baptiste Couilloud to earn themselves a bonus point.

Guilhem Guirado replied with a last-minute try for the visitors.

By then Montpellier's focus might have been on Europe.

They visit La Rochelle in the quarter-final of the European Cup nest weekend.

They could be without France lock Paul Willemse who went off after 25 injuries with a knee injury. They also lost France centre Geoffrey Doumayrou in the warm up.

"We're going to get our heads up. There are important games between now and the end of the season."

Lyon meanwhile host Glasgow in the European Challenge Cup next weekend before finishing the Top 14 regular season against top six rivals Bordeaux-Begles and La Rochelle

