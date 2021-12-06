Man Utd to face Gerrard's Villa in FA Cup third round

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will face Manchester United in the FA Cup third round

London (AFP) – Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard till take his Aston Villa side to Old Trafford for a FA Cup third round tie against Manchester United as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City drew lower league opposition on Monday.

Villa beat United away 1-0 earlier this season under former boss Dean Smith prior to his sacking which paved the way for Gerrard to return to the Premier League.

National League side Chesterfield will travel to European champions Chelsea.

Liverpool host Shrewsbury, while City travel to League Two Swindon.

Holders Leicester were paired at home to Watford in one of two other all-Premier League ties along with Leeds' trip to West Ham.

The ties will be played from January 7-10.

Draw in full:

Boreham Wood/St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil v Bournemouth

Stoke v Leyton Orient

Swansea v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury

Cardiff v Preston

Coventry v Derby

Burnley v Huddersfield

West Brom v Brighton

Kidderminster v Reading

Leicester v Watford

Mansfield v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool v Blackpool

Hull v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon v Manchester City

Wigan v Blackburn

Luton v Harrogate

Birmingham v Plymouth

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolves v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Cambridge

Barnsley v Ipswich/Barrow

Peterborough v Bristol Rovers

West Ham v Leeds

QPR v Rotherham

Charlton v Norwich

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

© 2021 AFP