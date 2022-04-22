Marquez leaves rivals trailing in his wake at rainy Portimao

Rain king: Marc Marquez was fastest in a wet day of practice at the Portuguese MotoGP

Portimao (Portugal) (AFP) – Marc Marquez shone in the rain on Friday setting the fastest cumulative time in the first two practice sessions for the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao.

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marquez was 0.41sec ahead of teammate and fellow Spaniard Pol Espargaro over the two sessions, as the Hondas, notoriously difficult to ride, seemed at ease in the rain.

Marquez returned for the last round, the Grand Prix of Americas, after missing the previous race in Argentina with a recurrence of his double-vision following a crash in Indonesia.

In the first European race of the 2022 season, the reigning world champion, Frenchman Fabio Quartararo, who does not like wet conditions, was only 20th out of 25 riders.

The Yamaha rider will need to improve eight places in Saturday's third practice to go directly to the key qualifying session.

Championship leader, Enea Bastianini, an Italian who rides for Ducati-Gresini, was only 16th fastest, 1.181secs off the pace.

The second afternoon session was marked by crashes, including Italian Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, as well as Frenchman Johann Zarco of Ducati-Pramac.

They all continued, though Bagnaia, who is having a difficult start to the season, was cradling a hand he appeared to have hurt. He nevertheless recorded the ninth-best time.

Some rain is forecast for Saturday, when the final practice and two qualifying sessions will be held, but Sunday's race is expected to be dry.

Top practice times on Friday:

1. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda): 1min 50.566sec, 2. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) at 0.041sec, 3. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.365, 4. Marco Bezzechi (ITA/Ducati) 0.470, 5. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.504, 6. Miguel Oliveira (POR/KTM) 0.557, 7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 0.643, 8. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 0.677, 9. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.721,10. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.771

Selected

16. Enea Bastianini 1.181, 20. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1.395

