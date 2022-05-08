Marseille on track for Champions League spot

Matteo Guendouzi was among Marseille's scorers as they beat Lorient to close in a Champions League spot

Paris (AFP) – Marseille grabbed back second place in Ligue 1 on Sunday with a 3-0 win at Lorient that puts them firmly on track for Champions League football next season.

Jorge Sampaoli's side were denied a place in the Europa Conference League final by Feyenoord on Thursday, but they are eyeing a direct ticket to the Champions League group stage next season after opening up a three-point lead over Monaco.

Goals from Bamba Dieng, Matteo Guendouzi and Gerson gave Marseille a straightforward win in Brittany.

"We're very happy with this result today, which wasn't easy but was really important," Sampaoli said.

"I think that after a match like the one against Feyenoord, we found the right sort of play to give our response."

As Marseille look set to head back to the Champions League, the once illustrious Bordeaux slipped closer to relegation after crashing 4-1 at Angers.

Bordeaux are rock bottom of Ligue 1, one point behind Metz.

If Saint-Etienne, who have four points more than Bordeaux, win at Nice on Wednesday, then the west coast club's 30-year stay in the top-flight will end.

PSG, already crowned champions, host Troyes in the late match.

