Mexican president says he has Covid for second time

Mexico City (AFP) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he had caught Covid-19 for a second time and was experiencing mild symptoms.

"I inform you that I am infected with Covid-19 and although the symptoms are mild, I will remain in isolation and will only do office work and communicate virtually until I get through it," he tweeted.

Hours earlier the 68-year-old, who rarely wears a face mask, had appeared at his daily news conference speaking with a hoarse voice.

He said he planned to get tested for Covid-19 but believed he had the flu.

Lopez Obrador overcame a first bout of Covid-19 in early 2021.

He has received the AstraZeneca vaccine including a booster on December 7.

Like many countries, Mexico is in the grips of a new wave of coronavirus infections following the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant and traditional end of year family gatherings.

On Friday the country's official Covid-19 death toll -- the fifth highest in the world -- surpassed 300,000.

